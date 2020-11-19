

By Benjamin Jumbe

Eleven people were rescued and referred to hospital with gunshot wounds following yesterday’s chaos in the city.

This has been revealed by the Uganda Red cross society spokesperson Irene Nakasiita following riots that broke out after news of the arrest of the National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi from Luuka district spread like a wild fire.

Nakasiita says over 30 people were rescued and referred by the Uganda Redcross Response Action Teams around Kampala to hospital.

Nakasiita says 9 of those referred were suffering from suffocation, 10 were unconscious among others.

The police yesterday confirmed that 3 people had died in the scuffle, with the cause of their death to be established after post-mortem examinations.