Police in Bukwo district is on the hunt for 11 suspects who escaped from Muimet Government prison on Sunday.

ASP Fredmark Chesung, the Sipi region spokesperson tells KFM that this was during a heavy downpour when the suspects managed to somehow find their way out of custody.

The suspects who are currently on the run include Ivan Kipto, Deus Kapyeko, Fred Kwemoi, Chemutai Dan and Philemon Kwemoi. Police have asked locals with any information about their whereabouts to contact the nearest station.

Chesung notes that once apprehended, they will be charged with escaping from lawful custody on top of their former charges.