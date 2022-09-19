Police in Mpigi district are investigating circumstances under which Arafat Kasule, 11, a primary 4 pupil from Kabira UMEA Primary School committed suicide by hanging.

According to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the victim reported to school on Tuesday last week but did not attend classes. He was later reported missing, only to find him dead, his body hanging on a mango tree at St. Luke Catholic Church, Kyanja located about 250 metres from the school.

It is alleged that he was under pressure to perform better at school. Enanga says the boy’s body has been taken to Gombe hospital for Post -mortem.

The police spox further advised parents to provide psycho-social support to their children.

“As parents, guardians, and local leaders let us watch out for things that increase the risk of suicide among teens. These include; a psychological disorder especially depression, bipolar disorder and alcohol, drug abuse, feelings of distress, irritability or agitation, feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness that often come with depression, previous suicide attempt, family history of depression or suicide, emotional, physical or sexual abuse, lack of a support network, poor relationships with parents or peers, and feelings of social isolation, struggling with their gender or unsupportive family.” Mr. Enanga noted.