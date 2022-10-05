Police in Kotido district are investigating circumstances under which an 11-year-old boy was shot dead on Tuesday, October 5 evening during a scuffle between officers from the joint security forces and cattle rustlers.

It is alleged that while grazing impounded stolen animals on the east side of Napumpum detach, officers from the joint security forces were attacked by armed people suspected to be Karamojong warriors with intent to steal them again.

Mike Longole, the acting Mt. Moroto region spokesperson says the rustlers were repelled by joint security forces and that during a fire exchange, a boy only identified as Nyongole a son to a one Lolee Lokwalele from Napeet village, Panyangara sub-country in Kotido district was injured by stray bullets and he later succumbed to the injuries.

In the meantime, 12 suspects have been apprehended.

Longole says this is not the first time security forces have been attacked in Kotido, a clear indication that some areas in Kotido district and others are still heavily armed with illegal firearms.