By Ritah Kemigisa

Vivo Energy Uganda has confirmed that last evenings fire incident at its Kampala depot located on 7th Street Industrial Area left 12 people injured.

Police is still investing the cause of the incident that saw a fuel tanker explode leaving several people with severe burns and other injuries

However, the Vivo Energy spokesperson Valery Okecho says 12 of the injured were workers at the depot while another victim of the incident was a nearby street vendor.

Okecho adds that three of the injured who are admitted at International Hospital Kampala, IHK are in intensive care, one is in high dependence unit while the remaining eight are being treated for minor injuries.

Vivo Energy is the company that distributes and markets Shell products and services.