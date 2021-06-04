By Tonny Abet More by this Author

A s President Museveni unveils his 6th term agenda in the State-of-the-Nation-Address today, Ugandans across the political spectrum have listed a dozen “strategic bottlenecks” facing the country.

They have asked the President to use his address and give accountability to the families that have lost loved ones in unresolved cases of high-profile murders, fix rising levels of poverty, corruption, unemployment and Covid-19 pandemic that has affected every nerve of the economy.

This year’s address, which will be held at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, comes a month after Mr Museveni was sworn in for a new five-year-term at the same place.

Mr Museveni won the January 14 vote with 58 per cent, according to the Electoral Commission (EC), a victory that his closest challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, of the National Unity Platform (NUP) contested.

The President is expected to announced his new Cabinet this week.

