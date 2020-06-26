

By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 12 new covid19 cases from 2113 samples tested yesterday bringing the national tally in Uganda to 833.

According to the director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, two of the new cases were among the 1413 samples tested from border points of entry who arrived from Kenya via Malaba point of entry while 10 were among samples from alerts and contacts

All confirmed cases are Ugandans four from Amuru, two from Kyotera, 2 from Luweero, and 1 from Tororo district.

To date Uganda has registered a total of 761 covid19 recoveries and no related death.