About 12 presidential aspirants who were not cleared for nomination have vowed to drag the Electoral Commission to court if it does not allow them to take part in the exercise that ends tomorrow.

These who stormed the commission headquarters this afternoon were questioning the delayed release of their clearance certificates claiming they spent a lot of money and time to meet all the requirements by the commission.

Some of these who spoke to KFM claim they were told by the commission officials that their certificates could not be processed because of a systems and network failure.

These who include Elizabeth Lugudde, an independent aspirant, Revolutionary Party Secretary Jackson Bwanika-Representing Fred Kyemuko and Charles Bbale from the Ecological Party are still hopeful that they will be cleared for nomination before the exercise closes tomorrow.

However, the Electoral Commission spokesperson Paul Bukenya has dismissed the claims as baseless, saying the aspirants simply failed to submit all the required documents.