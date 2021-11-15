By Juliet Nalwooga

Police have deployed 120 counter-terrorism intelligence flying squad personnel to original (old) districts and along highways across the country amid terror threats.

Addressing journalists at the police headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson Fred Enanga has said that the team has been on a 3-month refresher course on gun violence and counter-terrorism.

He says the flying squad will focus on countering organized crime groups and human trafficking under the Criminal Investigations Directorate ahead of the festive season.

The country has in the recent past registered several cases of suspected bomb explosions that have claimed at least six lives.