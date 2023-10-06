By Sylivia Katushabe | Monitor

By last evening, over 1000 delegates had been accredited for today’s national delegates conference of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party amidst a pending court ruling that was to determine its fate.

A total of 1,271 delegates from 123 districts are expected to attend today’s conference from which the party will elect its new leaders including the party president, national chairman, and secretary general treasurer, among others.

The categories of the delegates who had reported were district chairpersons, district secretary for publicity and mobilisation, district general secretary, district women league chairperson and district youth secretary. At constituency level, delegates are the chairperson and general secretary of whom one must be a female.

Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the party Secretary General said that the party is well prepared for the event and warned whoever is planning to disorganise them to be dealt with. “If you are a member of the party come and enter but don’t come to disorganise, that one will not be accepted,” he said. Read more