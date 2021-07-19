By Billy Oketch

More than 12,000 people in 4000 households have been forced from their homes following a rise in water levels on Lake Kyoga sparked by heavy rains in Amolatar District.

The flash floods have washed away roads and bridges, submerged gardens and houses, destroyed road networks and uprooted trees, leaving villages in total devastation.

Kioga County Member of Parliament Moses Junior Okot B’tek, says the most affected areas are; Nalobwoyo, Acii, Etam, Awon, Aputi and Awelo sub-counties.

He says Amolatar people are predominantly farmers engaged in livestock and crop production but unfortunately both livestock and crops are now unable to do well underwater.

He explains that the situation in Amolatar is unique and peculiar because it is a very dry place and the district is on the windward side of Lake Kyoga.

This means the rains usually fall on the other side of Kangai in Dokolo District but inside Amolatar is very dry with a desert-like environment.

Richard Musota, Manager Upper Nile Water Management Zone under the Directorate of Water Resources, said the Ministry of Water and Environment has since 2020 been issuing an early warning to the communities but no effort was made to relocate the most at-risk population