By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda National Examination Board on Friday said it had withheld the 2020 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) for 1,292 candidates over examination malpractice.

“A total of 1,292 results will be withheld in accordance with Section 5 (2) (b) of the UNEB Act No 1 of 2021. This number was 1,825 in 2019,” said Uneb executive secretary, Mr Dan Odongo before adding that the affected candidates will be given a fair hearing.

Mr Odongo who made the remarks while releasing results at State House Nakasero added that examination centres from which results are withheld will be notified through their portals.

“The measures put in resulted in a welcome reduction in the cases of malpractice. Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics have been most affected, with external assistance, collusion among candidates, and impersonation and script substitution as the common cases,” he added.

In 2020, 330,592 candidates (165,251 males and 165,341 females) appeared for the examination compared to 333,060 candidates who appeared for the examination in 2019.

This is a decrease of 2,468 (-0.7%) candidates.