By Elly Katahinga

Thirteen people have been discharged from institutional quarantine at Ntungamo Health Training Institute Nyarutuuntu after all tests turned negative.

These, including a 70 year old man were discharged yesterday after they tested negative twice.

Dr. Richard Bakamuturaki the Ntungamo district health officer says the 13 were deported from Rwanda on 23rdApril 2020 after they had reportedly entered the country illegally.

He says they are awaiting results from the remaining 28 samples.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Uganda currently stands at 101, with 55 recoveries and no deaths registered.

Neigbhoring Kenya has the highest number of cases at 621, Tanzania has 509, Rwanda 273 and Burundi has 15.