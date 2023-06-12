Police say they have suspended 13 of their officers following the manner in which they handled people found at a rehabilitation centre in Kawempe hosted at the residence of Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga.

Last week, police raided the home of Sheikh Kamoga in Tula, Kawempe division, Kampala. In a video circulating on social media, policemen are seen kicking, and slapping youths who were found at the said home.

Police say Sheik Kamoga was training the youth in Sharia Law at Tula Rehabilitation cente. Lawyers from Uganda Muslim Lawyer’s Association (UMLAS) have since condemned the brutal acts and threatened to petition the Uganda Human Right Council over the matter.

While addressing journalists during a weekly press brief at their headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said 13 of their officers have been suspended and are facing the Police Professional Standards Unit over the brutal acts.

He has reassured the Muslim community of safety, allaying concerns that the force is targeting the group.

Enanga meanwhile says a probe into the detention of the 45 youth found at the rehabilitation centre is still ongoing and that Sheikh Kamoga has been summoned.

He says so far, only 17 of the 45 youth have successfully been reunited with their relatives.