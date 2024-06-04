13 suspected bandits alleged to have been robbing innocent Ugandans of their valuable properties including hand bags, mobile phones, cash and other items from city streets have remanded to Luzira Upper Prison.

The group led by 26-year old Stephen Omirambe, a loader at Nebbi Park and resident of Kazo in Kawempe division have appeared before Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi and have been charged with aggravated robbery.

However, the presiding magistrate did not give them a chance to take plea on Capital offences which attracts a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.

His worship Kayizzi has advised them to apply for bail before the High Court which has jurisdictions over the matter.

The suspects have been ordered to return to Court on June 18th 2024 for mention of their cases.