Police in Kabale have this morning arrested four suspects for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl who died moments later. The deceased has been identified as Glorious Akampurira Owembabazi who was found unconscious after she was gang raped by unknown people.

The unfortunate incident that happened on Christmas day at Nyakasharara trading center, Kyarugondo village, Kasheregyenyi parish, Kamuganguzi sub-county, Kabale district was reported to police by Elias Twesigomwe, the area LC3 chairperson.

According to Elly Maate, the Kigezo region police spokesperson, the victim was pronounced dead upon arrival at Kabale regional referral hospital where she was rushed for management.