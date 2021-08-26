By Juliet Nalwooga

Police in Entebbe is investigating circumstances under which a 13- year old girl stabbed to death a 15-year old boy.

Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says after the incident that happened at Nakawuka Zone B, Kajjansi Town Council, the girl immediately reported herself to police.

She was arrested and police dispatched to the scene, but the victim, Sadiq Matovu died on the way to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect claims the deceased together with 14 other boys had assaulted her and in self-defense, she allegedly picked the knife and stabbed Sadiq in the chest.