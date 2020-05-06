Police in Abim district is investigating circumstances under which a 13year old boy was shot dead this week by a stray bullet as police officers enforced directives to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The deceased is a one Calvin Omugeatum, a resident of Bartanga East village Orwamuge sub-county, Abim District, also a pupil from Orwamuge primary school.

This was after one of the officers on duty at the time of the incident fired warning shots to disperse a rowdy group of over 20 people who had turned chaotic when police disrupted their merrymaking.

The stray bullet hit the boy who was at a one Alfred Obonyo’s residence where the crowd had gathered to party.

According to police publicist Fred Enanga, a postmortem was done and inquiries into the matter are ongoing.