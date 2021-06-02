By Ivan Ssenabulya

She is only 13 years old but is already working towards building a school and a hospital to help needy children.

Kamfart Nabiryo, who is in her Primary Seven vacation used her 13th birthday to launch a charity organization named Bambi Children’s Foundation Uganda, after realizing the need to support the less privileged children.

“My dream is for this foundation is to have its own school and hospital. It will help the needy children of Uganda. It will teach academics, arts, and sports and I will link it to international schools, artists, and sports teams,” she said.

Nabiryo says the idea was born while she and her family lived in South Sudan years back where she saw a number of children that needed care and family love but couldn’t find it for various reasons.

Rather than ask for the usual birthday gifts from her parents, Nabiryo asked her parents to instead support her noble cause and was able to set up an office in Kireka with plans to open up another branch in Jinja.

The parents Wankuta Julius and Nadudu Norah, have confirmed that the registration process for the organization was successfully completed.