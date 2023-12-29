By Dorothy Nagitta

Makerere University has embarked on printing transcripts of the 74th graduation scheduled for January 29 to February 2 next year.

The exercise started on December 27, and according to Prof Buyinza Mukadasi, the institution’s academic registrar, only those who have cleared will be able to pick up their transcripts on graduation day.

He encouraged all students to process their clearance forms and submit them to their respective college registrars in time to ease the process.

Unlike in previous years, Prof Buyinza also said clearance has been made easy whereby students only need to obtain two stamps from the university bursar and library.

"We plan to issue transcripts on each graduation day. Our 2024 slogan is "walk away with your transcript after Freedom Square" Prof Buyinza stated in an intern memo seen by this publication yesterday.