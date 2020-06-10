

Police in Kabale have arrested 14 people after they were found conducting prayers in the bush.

The Kigezi region spokesperson Elly Maate says that all the 14 are from areas within Kabale municipality.

These were found praying in Makanga forest very far from town today at around 1pm. According to police, they are all members of Nyanikoni Word of Faith Church.

He says that they were more than fifty and others went in disappeared when they sighted the police from a distance.

The fourteen people are going to be charged for disobedience of lawful orders and doing an act likely to spread an infectious diseases.

President Museveni banned public gatherings and ordered for the closure of churches and mosques to date.