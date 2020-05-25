By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 that put the total number in Uganda at 212.

In a press statement, the director-general of health services Dr Henry Mwebesa says all contacts were under quarantine at the time of the test.

Five Tanzanian truck drivers who also tested positive for the coronavirus have also been handed over to their country.

These were out of the 655 samples taken from border points of entry.

Dr Mwebesa adds that 1,084 samples tested were from the community and contacts of affected persons.

In all, a total of 1,739 samples were tested yesterday.