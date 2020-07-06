

By Shamim Nateebwa

Fourteen new covid-19 cases have been confirmed from the 3,103 samples tested yesterday, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 953.

According to the Director General Health Services Dr Henry Mwebesa, of the 14 confirmed cases 11 are truck drivers, while 3 are contacts and alerts, from Luweero, Kyotera and Amuru districts.

To date Uganda has 206 active cases on admission, 177 Ugandans, 24 foreigners and 5 refugees with 892 recoveries and no related death.

43 foreign truck drivers -39 Kenyans and 4 Tanzanians who tested positive for COVID-19 were not allowed into the country.

A total of 3103 tests were carried out yesterday bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 210,446.