At least 14 senior four students of Mugobi Secondary School in Bugobi Town Council, Namutumba District, are staring at a bleak future after their headmaster allegedly failed to remit their registration fees amounting to about Shs2.5 million.

Subsequently, a police manhunt for Mr Godfrey Musasizi, is underway, according to Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson.

“We received information from the Namutumba District education office that Mr Musasizi failed to register 14 senior four candidates.

“This was unearthed on Friday when the candidates went for briefing at Nkono Memorial Secondary School in Ivukula Sub-county where they are supposed to sit for their final exams tomorrow (Monday),” Ms Nandaula said on Sunday.

According to Ms Nandaula, when the candidates showed up for briefing, the host school chased them away, saying their head teacher did not clear their registration fees. Read more here.