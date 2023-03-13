A 14-year-old boy has been arrested for sodomising an eight-year-old boy, Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has revealed.

Addressing journalists at police headquarters on Monday morning, Enanga said the unnatural offence took place at Plato children’s school in Bukuto zone, Nakawa division in Kampala.

According to Enanga, the sodomised boy was promised to be given Lato Milk and was told not to report what transpired.

Enanga has now urged schools to be cautious and employ more guards to watch over and protect children while at school and all other isolated places within the school premises.

“This is an incident where we have a 14-year-old male juvenile already practicing these unnatural acts of sodomy against an 8-year-old victim. So he convinced this young victim, took him to the dormitory, caused him to remove his trouser, forced him to bend over, and started sodomising him under those circumstances,” Enanga told journalists.