By Ruth Anderah

A 14year old juvenile has been charged and sent on remand at Naguru Remand Home for allegedly performing sexual intercourse with two girls each aged 3years.

The 14 year old juvenile offender a pupil at Kalinabiri Primary school has appeared before Kampala City hall court senior magistrate grade one Edgar Karekire who read to him two counts of aggravated defilement.

However, the presiding Magistrate did not allow the juvenile to say anything on two capital offences which attracts a maximum sentence of death upon conviction.

Prosecution led by Timothy Aduti says, the juvenile during the month of April 2022 at Ntinda Kigoowa Nakawa Division in Kampala district performed sexual acts with two girls aged 3years.

Court ordered Naguru Remand Home to return him to court on August 11th as police investigations continue.

Read also Gov’t asked to put juvenile remand homes under prisons