Over 140 civil society organisations are calling on the major funders in global health to prioritise international funding that supports recruitment of health workers in resource limited contexts.

In a letter, they ask the funders to commit and contribute to pooled and adequate funding for long-term investments in the health workforce.

Global Health Advocate Myria Koutsoumpa says this would address shortages for the short term COVID-19 response, but also build strong future health system resilience and health workforce preparedness and response capability.

She says Africa endures 24% of the global burden of disease with only 3% of the global health workforce.

The group notes that although most funders have already extended additional resources to governments of low and lower- middle-income countries, these packages do not prioritise recruitment of additional health personnel protective personal equipment, test kits and programme management response support.

The letter was sent to GAVI the Vaccine Alliance, Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (GFATM), the Global Financing Facility (GFF), the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, the World Health Organisation (WHO) with a copy to the European Commission’s Director General for International Cooperation and Development (DG DEVCO).