Ministry of health has confirmed 1,438 new cases.

Most of the cases are from areas of Kampala and Wakiso.

“The breakdown of the new cases are:1,434 contacts and Alerts: Kampala (852) Wakiso (124) Masaka (68) Mbarara (75) Gulu (47) Mukono (24) Iganga (24) Bushenyi (20) Rukungiri (18) Kiryandongo (16) Kabale (16) Butaleja (16) Busia (13) Tororo (13) Kazo (8) Zombo (8) Jinja (8) Mukono (6) Bugiri (7) Luwero (6) Hoima (6) Nebbi (5) Pader (5) Buvuma (5) Moyo (5) Kiboga (4) Omoro (4) Nakaseke (3) Kalaki (2) Soroti (2) Moroto (2) Buikwe (2) Amuru (6) Kyegegwa (2) Mbale (2) Kotido (2) Kyotera (3) Yumbe (1) Namisindwa (1) Sheema (1) Kyankwanzi (1),” read a tweet from the Ministry.

Currently, the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda are 56,949 and 402 deaths.

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to go high in Uganda, countries like UAE have banned flights from Uganda.