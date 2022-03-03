By Tonny Abet

The Ministry of Health statistics indicate that only around 54,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines are being administered per day, a rate that would leave close to 14 million doses of vaccines which are due to expire in May, unutilised.

But the ministry officials told Daily Monitor that plans are underway to revive mass vaccination across the country this month to ensure no vaccine goes to waste. Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the spokesperson of the ministry, yesterday said 16.7 million doses have been administered since the exercise started in March last year.