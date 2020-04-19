Police have arrested 15 people for pelting stones at security forces enforcing presidential orders in different parts of the country.

Speaking to the media at media center in Kampala, the deputy spokesperson of UPDF Lt col Deo Akiki, said cases of attacks at security forces during night patrols have risen again warning the public to desist from such acts because they will be arrested.

Seven people were arrested in Mbarara and 8 arrested in Kazinga- Bweyogerere yesterday night.

He warned that they will be forced to enforce the presidential directive of firing bullets to the culprits.

Meanwhile, he warned people who are still defying presidential directives on public gatherings.

15 people arrested in Banda who had gathered taking local brew, others were arrested in Ntinda who were found moving after curfew.