By Mike Sebalu

Atleast 16 people have died in a late night road crash that occurred at Kamdini along the Kampala- Gulu highway in Apac district.

Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga police spokesperson says 11 people died on spot, while 5 others died from Atapara Hospital where they had been rushed for medical care.

He says the deceased are yet to be identified and a number of victims admitted at the Hospital are in critical condition.

In a statement issued this morning, Okema says the accident involved a Bus Registration Number UAT 259P which belongs to Roblyn Bus Company that was moving from Kampala to Gulu.

It reportedly rammed into a stationary trailer at around midnight, at Adebe trading center just one kilometer to corner Kamdini check point.

Bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to Anyeke Health IV pending postmortem.

He says the cause of the accident is yet to be established but preliminary findings indicates wrong parking by the trailer driver with no warning signs.

This comes just days after the directorate of traffic and road safety released figures indicating that at least 80 people were killed in road accidents and crime related incidents across the country between December 23 and 26, police have revealed.

The traffic records also showed that for the last five weeks 435 people were killed in various road crashes across the country, that 1,300 people were left nursing serious injuries.

Faridah Nampiima, the spokesperson of the traffic and road safety directorate said earlier that the four weeks of June left 366 people killed in road crashes while 1,146 road users survived with critical injuries, while another 69 people perished in road crashes in the first nine days of July.