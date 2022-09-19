Parliament has nominated more candidates to vie for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seats.

The exercise that kicked off in the morning has seen the clerk to parliament nominate 15 candidates to compete for the 9 slots given to Uganda as a member state.

Among those nominated is the former woman MP Buyende district, Veronica Kadogo, Jacquiline Amongin, Julius Buchana, Dr. Dennis Kapyata, Daniel Muwonge, Stella Kiryowa, Phiona Rwanda, and Patience Naamara all independents.

The Clerk to Parliament, Adolf Mwesige has notified the nominees that a verification committee is yet to be constituted to scrutinize all the candidates who will be nominated during the two-day exercise.

Six of the 9 slots for Uganda in the 5th assembly of EALA are ring-fenced for the NRM, one is an independent, and two for the opposition parties in parliament.

The NRM caucus on Friday endorsed 6 candidates who will represent the party in the EALA election and other two candidates; one from Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) and Democratic Party (DP) leaving one slot for an independent candidate who will be chosen by the electorate.