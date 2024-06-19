At least 15 people are confirmed to have died in a road crash that occurred this afternoon at Namirayngo in Kassanda district along Mityana-Bukuya road.

According to Wamala region police spokesperson Racheal Kawala, the crash involved an Isuzu Forward truck, Reg no. UBA 605A, which was carrying market vendors from Mityana Town to Bukuya.

She says the yet to be identified driver of the truck lost control on a slope, causing it to overturn, resulting in the death of 11 people on the spot.

Kawala says scores of others have sustained serious injuries and have been rushed to Mityana Hospital and Bukuya Health Centre IV for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to Mityana hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination, while the vehicle has been towed to Kassanda Police Station for further inspection.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident.

The scene of the crime has been visited by traffic officers, and the bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to Mityana hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims”, said Kawala in a press statement issued on Wednesday afternoon