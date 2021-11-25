BY DAMALI MUKHAYE

15 regional referral hospitals including Mulago hospital have received high-tech eye equipment worth Shs399 million to improve eye treatment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While handing over the equipment to the Ministry of Health, the country director of Light for the world, Silvester Kasozi says the current equipment used by ophthalmologists in the hospital involves close contacts hence exposing them to Covid-19 disease.

He says that these high-tech equipment are slated to enhance services during covid-19 through the provision of eye care services while limiting contact with patients hence reducing the likeliness of covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine says that government funding to the eye department remains low hence all regional hospitals don’t have sufficient eye equipment saying they depend on funders.

Among the donated equipment include 15 direct indirect ophthalmoscopes and 15 cataract kits that are used to detect and operate on the eyes.