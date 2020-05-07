Government has secured $150 million ( about Shs 570 billion) to support farmers across the country in ensuring sustainable food production during the COVID-19 crisis and other disasters that have hit the country in the recent past.

The Minister of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries Vincent Ssempijja says the country is currently facing numerous challenges like COVID-19 and the rising water levels of Lake Victoria and Kyoga.

All these, he says have had adverse effects on agriculture and are threatening the country’s food security.

Ssempijja says it is against this background that the government through a partnership with the World Bank has secured $150m in the Agriculture Cluster Development project to support farmers.

The funds will help farmers access subsidized inputs including planting materials, fertilizers and agro-chemicals, as well as facilitate post-harvest support and strength policy and regulation framework.

Only farmers engaging in the production of maize, beans, cassava, rice and coffee will benefit and they should be under associations.