By Alex Tumuhimbise | Monitor

At least 16 people have been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident involving a taxi and a Fuso truck. The incident occurred at around 8pm on Sunday at Muhorro town council, Kagadi District along the Kagadi-Kyenjojo-Fort Portal Highway.

According to eyewitnesses, a taxi which was heading to Kagadi from Fort Portal, collided head-on with a Fuso truck that was carrying silverfish.

“The Fuso truck failed to brake and the driver lost control thus ramming into a taxi. We have so far counted 16 lifeless bodies including that of the taxi driver identified as Henry Acaali,” Mr Felix Amumpaire, an eyewitness said. Read more