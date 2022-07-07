By Ruth Anderah

The Judiciary has deployed 161 newly appointed Judicial Officers and transferred 44 others.

The transferred officers are at the rank of Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Chief Magistrates, and Magistrates Grade One in a move geared towards improving access to justice.

According to the deployment and transfer lists signed by the Chief Registrar Sarah Langa Siu, the deployments are for 5 Acting Deputy Registrars, 4 Acting Assistant Registrars, 40 Acting Chief Magistrates, 10 Acting Senior Principal Magistrates Grade One, 20 Acting Principal Magistrates Grade One, 30 Acting Senior Magistrates Grade One and 52 Magistrates Grade One.

Of the 52 Magistrates Grade One, 45 are on probation while 6 are in acting positions.

According to Langa, the deployments are with immediate effect.

The Chief Registrar also transferred four Deputy Registrars, 13 Chief Magistrates, and 27 Magistrates Grade One which changes will be effective July 25th, 2022.

She explained that the Judicial Officers in acting capacity will be assessed after one year for confirmation based on the satisfaction of the duties and responsibilities.

The acting Registrars task each to dispose of 400 cases, 600 for Acting Chief Magistrates; 400 for Acting Senior Principal, Principal, and Senior Magistrate Grade ones, and 300 cases for new Magistrates Grade One within one year

Notable transfers among Deputy Registrars include; Ereemye Jumire James from Mbale to the Registry of Magistrates’ Khainza Eleanor Mary from Magistrates Affairs to the Mediation Registry and Angualia Moses from the Judicial Training Institute to the Inspectorate of Courts.

The newly promoted judicial officers will undergo induction for two weeks to equip them with the necessary skills to perform their duties and most of them are deployed to the Judge’s chambers.