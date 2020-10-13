

17 people have been injured after a YY Coaches bus Reg no. UAX 852F they were travelling in veered off the road in single vehicle accident that occurred this morning at Kinoni in Mabira forest, along the Kampala- Jinja highway.

According to the Sezzibwa regional police spokesperson Hellen Butoto, the bus was en-route to Mbale from Kampala and the injured have been rushed to Kawolo hospital for medical attention.

Butoto meanwhile says the driver of the bus is suspected to have lost control and swerved off the slippery road due to a heavy early morning down pour.

She adds though, that further investigations into the actual cause of the accident are underway.