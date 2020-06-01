Police in Kitagwenda District is investigating circumstances under which a man was stabbed to death over food and the perpetrator was burnt to death over the same.

According to the Rwenzori region police spokesperson, ASP Vicent Twesigye the incident happened at Karere Trading centre Kicece Mutagwenda sub-county Kitagwenda District after the two, John Baryamureba, 20 years and Kennedy Asimwe 17 years developed a quarrel over who should take the bigger food share.

In the scuffle, Baryamureba stabbed Asimwe in the chest with a knife who later died on his way to Kagongo Hospital for treatment.

Baryamureba was reportedly later burnt to death by an angry mob who descended on him to avenge Asimwe’s death.

Both bodies have been taken to Kagongo hospital for a postmortem as inquiries continue.