

The Ministry of health has announced 18 new COVID-19 cases which pushes the national total tally to 507.

According to the press statement released by the director general of health services Doctor Charles Olaro, 4 of the new cases are from truck drivers who arrived from south sudan via Elegu border, Two from Malaba.

12 of the new cases are from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases from the districts of Amuru, Buikwe and Kyotera.

Additionally, 21 positive foreign truck drivers have been handed over to their countries of origin.

A total of 1,086 samples were tested yesterday.

Uganda has a total of 82 recoveries and no deaths.