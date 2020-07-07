By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 18 new COVID-19 cases from 2,414 samples tested yesterday bringing the total of cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 971.

According to the director-general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa, of these, seven are truck drivers, while 10 are contacts and alerts, five from Tororo, three from Luweero and two from Amuru districts.

One is an Indian resident in Uganda who returned on 05th July 2020 from India and was under quarantine at the time of the test.

To date, Uganda has 896 recoveries, with 202 active cases on admission. Of these active cases, 173 are Ugandans, 26 foreigners and 3 refugees with no related death.

Twenty-seven foreign truck drivers, 24 Kenyans, 2 Congolese and 1 Eritrean who tested positive for COVID19 at the border points of entry were not permitted entry.