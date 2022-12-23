Eighteen suspected Karimojong warriors were last evening put out of action, two others captured alive and an SMG rifle was recovered after they landed into an ambush by security operatives in Kabong district.

Mike Longole, the acting Mt. Moroto region police spokesperson says armed Karimojong warriors with 19 guns attempted to raid a protected community kraal in Lolelia Kaabong zone, but forces managed to repulse them through a fire exchange.

In Operation Usalama Kwa Wote in Karamoja region which started in July 2021, over 650 guns have been recovered so far.

Usalama Kwa Wote is a Kiswahili language phrase commonly used to mean “Peace for everybody”.