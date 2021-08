By Abubaker Kirunda

18-year-old man in Nankoma Trading centre in Bugiri has allegedly stabbed a colleague’s stomach during their fight for a girl.

The suspect who was arrested by residents is said to have found the 18-year old Faizal Muyinda in the market and stabbed him in the stomach.

Ahmed Mpanuha Muyonjo, an eyewitness said the victim was taken to Nankoma health centre four in for treatment.

He said the suspect was later arrested and handed over to the police for investigation.