Kaftah Queen, 18, one of the people who were seen in videos on social media beating their colleague accusing her of trying to “steal” her boyfriend has been charged and remanded to Luzira prison.

Kaftah, a Tanzanian national and a student of Trinity College Nabweru has appeared before Kira Magistrates Court’s Nyadoi Esther who did not allow her to say anything about one capital offence of aggravated torture. She has been ordered to return to Court on January 31, 2023.

Prosecution states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, 2023, in Nsasa Kira Municipality inflicted injuries on a 15-year-old teenage girl, causing her grievous harm while accusing her of being in love with her boyfriend, Derick Lwanga.

While in court holding cells, Kafta, who could not hold her tears back told journalists that she is sorry for beating up her friend.

Upon conviction, Queen Kafta may face life imprisonment which is the maximum penalty for aggravated torture.