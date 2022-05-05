By Ruth Anderah

The 19 people accused of manufacturing, placing, and detonating explosives in Kampala, Wakiso, and Mpigi districts have been further remanded to Luzira prison.

These had appeared before Buganda road court grade one magistrate Asuman Muhumuza to know the stage of investigations in their case.

However, the State prosecutor was reportedly unwell and unable to attend court.

This then prompted the magistrate to adjourn the case until May 26th, 2022 for mention of the case.

The group includes 5 women charged with terrorism and belonging to a rebel group ADF.

It is alleged that between the years 2017 and 2021, in Kampala, Mpigi, and Wakiso districts, the suspects without any due regard for the safety of other people manufactured, placed, and detonated improvised explosives to cause death and serious injury which resulted in a major economic loss.



The DPP further contends that the 5 women unlawfully harbored and rendered financial support to the male suspects well knowing that such support will be used in the commission of terrorist acts.