By Shamim Nateebwa

The ministry of health has announced 19 new COVID-19 cases bringing the national tally of confirmed cases to 724.

The director general health services Doctor Henry Mwebesa says, 6 new cases were among 1451 samples tested from points of entry while 13 cases were among 761 samples of alerts and contacts.

Six of the confirmed cases are truck drivers, four arrived from South Sudan via Elegu point of entry while two arrived from Kenya via Malaba point of entry.

To date, Uganda has registered a total of 351, Covid 19 recoveries, with no registered death.

Additionally 25 foreign truck drivers, 13, Kenyans, 9 Tanzanians, 2, Burundians and 1 Congolese who tested positive were handed over to their respective country of origin.