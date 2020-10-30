

19 people have been sentenced to community service of 30 hours after being convicted of failure to follow covid-19 guidelines given by the president and Ministry of Health.

The nineteen led by Amos Ochom have been convicted by Luzira Magistrates court on their own plea of guilty.

According to the order, the convicts are to work at Butabika Hospital, for 30hours to be served in ten days and are to work three hours a day in default to serve 4 months imprisonment.

Prosecution says on October 20th2020 during the operation commanded by ASP Evaristo Tugume, the accused were found at Middle East Parking in Bugolobi drinking Alcohol without following Covid19 regulations during curfew time.