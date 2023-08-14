Ms. Estherliquor Marienyo,19, has emerged winner in the KFM Make Me a Millionaire promotion.

Estherliquor, a student, who paused her studies after completing senior six is currently working as a supervisor for her family business. She has won Shs1 million after successfully participating in the SafeBoda-sponsored promotion that is currently running on KFM, becoming the second participant to walk away with one million shillings.

In an interview with KFM on Monday, Estherliquor revealed her plans to buy land using the prize money.

“I’m deeply indebted to the management of KFM, SafeBoda and SafeCar for this great opportunity they have given to us and for making us millionaires. I stay home with my parents but I’m working as a supervisor in our factory. We are dealing in the production of jelly, aftershave remover, and body oil,” she said.

“As I said, I really want to buy land because I have been collecting some money. I was in senior two when I started planning for my future… So I’m happy that I’m going to add this to what I have on my account,” Estherliquor added.

Commenting on Estherliquor’s victory, Mr. Douglas Kikonyogo, the Communications Officer at SafeBoda reechoed the brand’s commitment to empowering communities to thrive.

“Like I said last time, we are empowering communities to thrive and I think you are seeing the direction we are taking. You saw Michael, he’s a vibrant youth, Estherliquor, very young with so many ambitions and these are the lives we want to touch. It’s beyond them becoming millionaires, we want them to also achieve their personal goals and get a foundation for their overall achievements.

In partnership with SafeBoda, the radio station plans to empower the community by awarding one lucky listener with Shs1 million every week.

Additionally, other participants who fulfill the terms and conditions of the promotion but wish not to enter the Shs1 million draw win Shs 20,000 daily.