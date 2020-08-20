

A 19year old man has been charged and sent on remand at Sentema government prison for allegedly kidnapping a two months old baby with an intention to murder him.

Eric Kizza a resident of Kulambiro village Ntinda Nakawa division in Kampala was arraigned before City hall court in Kampala.

Kizza was not allowed to say anything on a capital offense only triable by the High court.

The court’s grade one magistrate Fatuma Nabirye remanded him until September 2nd 2020 when he will re-appear for mention of the case.

The offense of kidnap with intent to murder attracts a maximum penalty of death upon conviction.

Prosecution states that the accused person on August 2nd 2020 at Kulambiro Tuba zone in Kampala by force or fraud took away Eric Kalyango a baby of two months from the mother Cissy Niyebare with intent to murder.