At least 2.8 million refugees being hosted in the East and Central African Region are facing food ration cuts as a result of shortfalls in funding due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the report released by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, the region is hosting 4.7 million refugees and asylum seekers but with the cuts on funding, 60% will not be fully supported.

The report indicates that refugees in Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan have faced 30% cuts, Ethiopia 16% and Djibouti 10% cuts.

In addition, shortfalls in the provision of meal allowances and firewood for cooking have forced refugees to either skip or reduce the number of meals in a day, take loans, sell their belonging or resort to begging.

The report also notes that children have engaged in child labour and others in harmful activities. With this, malnutrition looms in these camps and this puts them at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19.